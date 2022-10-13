NATO to provide Ukraine with hundreds of drone jammers for use against Russian, Iranian drones – NATO Secretary General

To further enhance Ukrainian defences, NATO will soon provide Ukraine with hundreds of drone jammers for use against Russian and Iranian drones, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the Alliance’s ministerial meeting in Brussels.
Also, addressing Russia’s recent nuclear threats, Stoltenberg made clear that Russian’s dictator’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, and that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia would have “severe consequences”.
