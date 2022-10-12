Ukrainians raise $9.6 mn for kamikaze drones after Russian missile strikes

Serhiy Prytula, head of the Serhiy Prytula Foundation which crowdfunds for the army, announced that his charity initiative to avenge Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilians objects had raised $9.6 mn for Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones RAM II UAV in the first day.

Done! Our crowdfunding campaign “You have enraged Ukrainians” is over. We’ve raised 9.6 million USD!! Thank you, generous and noble Ukrainians!

We will make sure these funds are well spent on effective support of our Armed Forces! — Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) October 11, 2022

Earlier, Prytula had announced a crowdfunding campaign to buy Bayraktar drones for Ukraine. The Turkish company Baykar decided to give them for free so Prytula used the money to buy a satellite.