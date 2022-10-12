Ukrainians raise $9.6 mn for kamikaze drones after Russian missile strikes

Latest news Ukraine

Serhiy Prytula, head of the Serhiy Prytula Foundation which crowdfunds for the army, announced that his charity initiative to avenge Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and civilians objects had raised $9.6 mn for Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones RAM II UAV in the first day.

Earlier, Prytula had announced a crowdfunding campaign to buy Bayraktar drones for Ukraine. The Turkish company Baykar decided to give them for free so Prytula used the money to buy a satellite.

Ukrainian charity buys satellite for Army with funds saved from Bayraktar fundraiser

