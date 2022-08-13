The request follows allegations that Russian forces tortured & executed prisoners, including by staging an explosion in Olenivka camp that killed over 50 Ukrainian POWs, Reuters reported.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine calls for the UN, Red Cross to send representatives to Russian POW camps
