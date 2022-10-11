EU plans monthly assistance to Ukraine of € 1.5 bn in 2023 – media

The European Commission is working on a way to provide Ukraine with around €1.5 billion of budgetary support per month next year, Politico reports, citing European officials.

Proposals could come as early as next week or on the eve of a conference on Ukraine’s recovery in Berlin on October 25 organized by the German G7 presidency and the European Commission.

“Given the continuing need for assistance, a more structured solution for a higher degree of predictability could be considered, and I am working diligently with EU countries on a solution that will allow us to have a more structured, predictable and automated support at least for the next year,” said Johannes Hahn.