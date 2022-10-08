HIMARS strike destroys train fuel station in Russian-occupied Ilovaisk: VIDEOS

HIMARS strike destroys train fuel station in Russian occupied Ilovaisk: VIDEOS

 

Latest news Ukraine

Explosions were reported at a railway station in Ilovaisk, a Russian-occupied major railway hub in eastern Ukraine located around 40 km from the battlefront, at around midnight on 8 October, the local media Novosti Donbasa reported, citing local Telegram channels.

According to the Russian-controlled DAN website, a fuel station for diesel trains came under fire, three tanks, the railway track and technical buildings were damaged. Russia’s state-controlled TASS reported that the station was hit by a HIMARS MRLS.

The fire was reported to be extinguished by morning.

Russian military logistics depend heavily on railroads. Ukraine had previously struck ammunition depots in this key city.

Ukraine hits Russian ammunition depots in occupied Donetsk, Kherson oblasts – VIDEO

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags