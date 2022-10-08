HIMARS strike destroys train fuel station in Russian-occupied Ilovaisk: VIDEOS

Explosions were reported at a railway station in Ilovaisk, a Russian-occupied major railway hub in eastern Ukraine located around 40 km from the battlefront, at around midnight on 8 October, the local media Novosti Donbasa reported, citing local Telegram channels.
According to the Russian-controlled DAN website, a fuel station for diesel trains came under fire, three tanks, the railway track and technical buildings were damaged. Russia’s state-controlled TASS reported that the station was hit by a HIMARS MRLS.
The fire was reported to be extinguished by morning.
Russian military logistics depend heavily on railroads. Ukraine had previously struck ammunition depots in this key city.
