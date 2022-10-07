Ukraine abstained from supporting fight against of Uyghur people’s genocide in UN Human Rights Council

Khavagul Tevekkul, Uyghur woman, 46 years old. Her last photo is from the leaked materials of Chinese concentration camps. Artur Harytonov's Facebook

On Oct. 6, Ukraine abstained from voting on the UN Human Rights Council resolution condemning massive Uyghur people’s rights violations. Three votes were lacking to adopt the resolution, UN Human Rights Council reported.

“We [Ukraine] chose the side of Libya, Benin, Gambia, Malawi, Mexico and India, which seek “neutrality” on crimes against humanity,” Main Coordinator at Free Hong Kong Center Artur Kharytonov said.

According to Kharytonov, Uyghurs’ human rights activists recognize the actions of Russians in Ukraine as genocide and explains why it’s not a right move:

1. This resolution was widely supported by the American political circles, which can be called the “anti-China lobby”. This community has almost more weighty positions than the “anti-Russian lobby”.

2. The image of Ukraine, on which the lion’s share of international support rests, is tarnished by short-sighted officials who believe that the tactic of “not offending the killer” still works.

3. The moral aspect is the most blatant: can a nation that has experienced the most horrific crimes in Europe after 1945 turn a blind eye to the ongoing, most systematic and cynical genocide of our time in East Turkestan?