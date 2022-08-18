Russia rejects proposals to create demilitarized zone at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Print of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Ivan Nechaev said that Moscow rejects proposals to create a demilitarized zone around NPP, Interfax reports.

He states such a zone “will make the station even more vulnerable.” At the same time, Moscow expects IAEA inspectors to visit the NPP “in the near future.”

Ukraine, the UN Secretary General, and the US were among those who proposed crearing such a zone.