Russia manipulates topic of negotiations to regroup forces for new attack – Ukraine’s President

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia began to manipulate the topic of negotiations in order to accumulate forces and attack again, Zelenskyy said at a meeting of the European Council on Oct. 7.

“In order to stop the liberation of Ukraine, Russia began to manipulate the topic of the negotiations and allegedly recalled the dialogue, which it rejected by starting this war against Ukraine and against all of you, against the whole of Europe,” said Zelenskyy. “It is obvious that Russia does not want any real negotiations. Because if it did, it would have responded to dozens of our proposals and attempts. Russia just wants to gain time. It wants to regroup forces and accumulate resources to strike again. We must not let it do this”.