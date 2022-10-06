Finland to fence border with Russia as Prime Minister backs the decision

Finland plans to start constructing an expensive “pilot” fence on a section of the border with Russia this year. EUR 6 million are expected to be spent on the first section.

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin supports partial fencing of the state border between Finland and Russia. The Border Guard has proposed that a fence be built at the most critical points of the eastern border to enhance border control. The Prime Minister believes the idea is useful and should be taken seriously. Finland has a land border with Russia of approximately 1,300 kilometers. According to the Border Guard, a fixed fence would be needed for a maximum distance of 260 kilometers.