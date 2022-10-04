Ukraine got 2,000 requests of Russian soldiers to surrender over past few weeks, intel says

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that over the past few weeks, more than 2,000 requests of Russian soldiers to surrender have been received.
Representative of military intelligence Andriy Yusov said that a surge of applications was observed after the successful counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast and after the announcement of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.
“Then it was not just soldiers who were on the territory of Ukraine as part of the occupation army, but also those who had just been mobilized and were still on the territory of the Russian Federation, or their relatives, or even people who suspect that they may be mobilized, and clarify the information just in case. In a few weeks, we already have more than 2,000 such appeals.”
Ukraine’s state project “I want to live” is designed to help military personnel of the Russian army safely surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. To receive information on how to surrender to a prisoner, Russian military personnel or their relatives and friends should call the 24-hour numbers: +38 066 580 34 98; +38 093 119 29 84. Russians are guaranteed maintenance in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.
