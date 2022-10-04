“Our release from captivity is a Ukrainian miracle against fate,” Azovstal commander says

Commanders defending Azovstal in Mariupol met their families for the first time after 4 months in Russian captivity. Footage by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces showed moments of long-awaiting meeting.

“Everything that happened to us, the release from captivity, is a Ukrainian miracle against fate. Everyone perfectly understands what should have happened to us. There are people here who know what Russian torture and Russian captivity are…I am very proud to be Ukrainian. Here are the best authorities, the best military,” Azovstal commander said.

We will not stop until we bring all our people home. Absolutely everyone is important. Because we are Ukrainians And a person is the highest value for us.