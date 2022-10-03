Russia lost 320 soldiers, 11 UAVs, helicopter, plane on Oct 2 – Ukraine’s GenStaff

According to the 3 October morning assessment of the Russian losses by the General staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia lost about 60,430 troops in Ukraine from 24 February through 3 October with some 320 soldiers killed on 2 October.

The assessment of Russia’s losses of equipment goes as follows:

tanks: 2,380 (+3 on Oct. 2)

armored fighting vehicles: 4,991 (+16)

artillery systems: 1,405 (+0)

MLRS: 338 (+1)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 176 (+0)

aircraft: 265 (+1)

helicopters: 228 (+1)

operational-tactical level UAVs: 1,026 (+11)

cruise missiles: 246 (+0)

warships / boats: 15 (+0)

transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 3,811 (+15)

special equipment: 131 (+0)

According to the Staff, the Russian troops suffered the greatest losses at the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions on 2 October.

“Data are being updated,” the General Staff noted.