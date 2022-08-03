Pentagon denied Russian Def Min Shouigu’s claims that Russian troops ostensibly destroyed 6 HIMARS in Ukraine

“We are aware of these latest claims by Minister Shoigu and they are again patently false,” said Todd Breasseale, Pentagon’s acting spokesman according to REUTERS.
On 2 August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia had destroyed six US-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
