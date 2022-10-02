UNESCO called on Russia to leave territory of Ukraine

UNESCO member states called on Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine at the World Conference on Cultural Policy and Sustainable Development, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko reported.

“We cannot watch one country trying to erase the identity and culture of another country. We cannot agree to further actions that contradict the UNESCO Constitution and our common conventions.
We call on Russia to immediately withdraw beyond the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and demand an immediate cessation of aggression against Ukraine to ensure protection from further damage to Ukraine’s natural, immovable and movable cultural heritage in all its forms,” the UNESCO member states said in a statement.

