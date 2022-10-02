Russia’s military leadership criticized after Ukraine liberates Lyman

Latest news Ukraine

Liberation of Lyman by Ukrainian forces and withdrawal of Russian troops led to a wave of criticism of Russia’s military leadership by senior officials, UK Intelligence informed on Twitter.

“Operationally, Lyman is important because it commands a key road crossing over the Siversky Donets River behind which Russia has been attempting to consolidate its defenses.”

In its report, British Intelligence said that further losses of territories in illegally occupied territories would almost certainly lead to an intensification of public criticism in Russia.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags