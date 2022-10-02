Russia’s military leadership criticized after Ukraine liberates Lyman

Liberation of Lyman by Ukrainian forces and withdrawal of Russian troops led to a wave of criticism of Russia’s military leadership by senior officials, UK Intelligence informed on Twitter.

“Operationally, Lyman is important because it commands a key road crossing over the Siversky Donets River behind which Russia has been attempting to consolidate its defenses.”

In its report, British Intelligence said that further losses of territories in illegally occupied territories would almost certainly lead to an intensification of public criticism in Russia.

