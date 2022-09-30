US imposed new sanctions on Russia after annexation of four regions of Ukraine

On September 30, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 14 persons in Russia’s military-industrial complex, including two international suppliers, three key leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some of the senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling Russia’s sham referenda and attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and his family members, Russian National Guard head Viktor Zolotov and the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, and former President Dmitry Medvedev and his wife are among them and are included in the new sanction list.

The Department of State is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on an additional 910 individuals, including members of the Russian Federation’s military, Belarusian military officials, and Russia’s proxies acting in Russia-held portions of Ukraine.