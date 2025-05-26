Belarus has nuclear carriers but no warheads, says Ukrainian intelligence

Ukraine’s foreign intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko says that Belarus has nuclear weapon carriers but no actual nuclear weapons on its territory. The same applies to Oreshnik missile systems.

Ivashchenko said this in his first interview since Russia’s full-scale invasion to Ukrinform news agency.

Belarus hosts Russian weapons and military forces primarily due to deep security integration within the Union State framework, aimed at mutual defense and strengthening both countries’ positions against perceived NATO threats. Russia first began deep military integration with Belarus in the 1990s, notably with the creation of joint military structures like the Regional Group of Forces (RGF) and the signing of treaties in 1996–1999. In 2022, Russian troops used Belarusian territory as a launch point for their northern invasion of Ukraine, attacking toward Kyiv from the north and northeast.

The Ukrainian intelligence chief confirmed that delivery systems exist in Belarus. “Carriers are there. This is true. There are aircraft, there are Iskander tactical missile systems. But there are no actual nuclear weapons in Belarus. This is a fact,” Ivashchenko said.

Belarus is preparing storage facilities for nuclear weapons, the intelligence chief reports. Construction work continues at these sites.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko claims his country will receive Oreshnik systems by the end of the year. Ivashchenko questions this timeline.

“This looks like wishful thinking. Today there is nothing like that, and it is unlikely to appear,” the intelligence service head said.

Russia and Belarus signed agreements on tactical nuclear weapons deployment in May 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the following month that some Russian nuclear weapons were already in Belarus.

Lukashenko ordered the development of nuclear weapons use algorithms in late June 2023. These procedures would govern weapons stationed by Russia.

In January 2025, Lukashenko said Belarus would receive Oreshnik missile systems “any day now.” He claimed Belarus would initially get ten Oreshnik complexes from Russia. The number could increase if Russia decides to provide more systems.

Oreshnik is a Russian experimental ballistic missile, officially called Kedr by Ukrainian intelligence, which is a modernized version of Soviet-era missiles with a claimed long range and high speed. Russia first launched Oreshnik at Ukraine on 21 November 2024, targeting Dnipro. In his intrview, Ivashchenko also described Belarus as militarily weak. “Today the Belarusian army is not capable of large-scale combat operations. All they keep near our border is about two thousand servicemen just to distract us,” he said. Belarus has become economically dependent on Russia since the invasion began. “About 80% of Belarusian defense enterprises are integrated into the Russian defense complex. This is essentially one base,” according to Ivashchenko. Intelligence chief also provided detailed assessments of Russia’s strategic plans and military capabilities. Ivashchenko warned about Russian plans for the Suwalki Corridor. “Since 2015, literally every exercise by Russia and Belarus has been about establishing control over the Suwalki Corridor. This is not fantasy, but part of their strategic scenarios,” he said.

Russia is already preparing new military structures. “Russia is not going to stop this war. In their heads, they are restoring the Soviet Union with the hands of the army. They are creating new districts and divisions. To be precise, 13 divisions,” the intelligence chief said.