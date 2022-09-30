Partisans say they will continue to deoccupy Ukraine despite Russia’s referendums

“Kherson is Ukraine! Donetsk is Ukraine! Luhansk is Ukraine! Melitopol is Ukraine! Crimea is Ukraine!” Ukrainian resistance movement Yellow Ribbon wrote on its official Telegram group after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the “independence” of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. “The Yellow Ribbon Movement continues to work! We will do everything to help the de-occupation of our territories!” Ukrainian guerrillas added.

“All the residents of occupied territories say “Go to hell!” to Russian occupiers while the Russian fuehrer talks nonsense about the huge support of Russia in occupied territories,” another partisan movement ‘Crimea is the land of partisan glory’ said.

Earlier, Russia’s state-controlled media TASS reported that the deputy of Kherson Oblast’s chief quisling and ex-Russian FSB officer Aleksei Katerinchev was killed when a missile struck his house in central Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine’s south.