Partisans say they will continue to deoccupy Ukraine despite Russia’s referendums

Latest news Ukraine

“Kherson is Ukraine! Donetsk is Ukraine! Luhansk is Ukraine! Melitopol is Ukraine! Crimea is Ukraine!” Ukrainian resistance movement Yellow Ribbon wrote on its official Telegram group after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the “independence” of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. “The Yellow Ribbon Movement continues to work! We will do everything to help the de-occupation of our territories!” Ukrainian guerrillas added.

“All the residents of occupied territories say “Go to hell!” to Russian occupiers while the Russian fuehrer talks nonsense about the huge support of Russia in occupied territories,” another partisan movement ‘Crimea is the land of partisan glory’ said.

Earlier, Russia’s state-controlled media TASS reported that the deputy of Kherson Oblast’s chief quisling and ex-Russian FSB officer Aleksei Katerinchev was killed when a missile struck his house in central Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine’s south.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags