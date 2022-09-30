Three hospitalized after Russia’s missiles hit residential building in Mykolaiv

Latest news Ukraine

On September 30, the Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim informed that Russian forces targeted a residential building in Mykolaiv from S-300 surface-to-air missile system.

As a result of the attack, eight civilians were injured and ten apartments were destroyed. According to Kim, all people trapped under the rubble were rescued, and three people who were badly wounded are now at the hospital.

