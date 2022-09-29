Ukrainians fleeing Russia are not allowed to cross Latvian border for 4 days

Latest news Ukraine

At the Burachka checkpoint in the Pskov region of Russia, citizens of Ukraine who are trying to go from Russia to Latvia, are not allowed to leave for 4 days, Head of Luhansk Oblast Serhii Haidai reported.

“There are about 200 cars in the queue. People, including disabled people and small children, are in terrible conditions,” Haidai wrote.

He added that almost 1,000 Ukrainian citizens are waiting in line at this checkpoint, and people are afraid that after the announcement of the results of the pseudo-referendums, they will not be allowed to leave at all.

