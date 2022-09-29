If you want to live, run away – Ukraine’s President addressed Russian occupiers

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Russian occupiers who want to live, surrender to Ukrainian captivity, flee or fight against the dictatorship in Russia, Ukraine’s President telegram
“What are you even fighting for? You only have loans, something to eat in the evening and now – mobilization. Fight for yours! Stay away from our land, our soul and our culture,” Zelenskyy added. 
