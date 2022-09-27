Russian troops in eastern Ukrainian Lyman can be forced to retreat or encircled as Ukraine advances 10 km further

Reportedly, Ukrainian forces have reached Ridkodub village, 10 km further east of the previously confirmed liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast, circulating videos and Russian online sources suggest.

If true, Russian troops in Lyman can be encircled or forced to retreat but Ukraine officially doesn’t comment yet on the continuation of its offensive to liberate occupied by Russia lands.

Reportedly, Ukrainian forces have reached Ridkodub village, 10 km further east of the previously confirmed liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast—circulating videos& Russian sources If true, Russian troops in Lyman can be encircled or forced to retreat but Ukraine doesn't comment yet pic.twitter.com/b88wNoQKEe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 27, 2022