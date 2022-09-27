Russian troops hit city center of southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv. Video

On the night of September 27, Russian troops hit the center of Mykolayiv in Ukraine’s south with multiple rocket launchers, damaging a number of civilian objects in the city center, including houses, shops, and the water supply network, the head of Mykolayiv Oblast Vitaliy Kim informed.

“Tonight, a low-precision Smerch-type missile flew into the very center of the city. This is pure terror for the civilian population,” he wrote.

