Russia kills 10, injures 31 civilians across Ukraine in latest wave of attacks — Kherson suffers worst toll

Russia’s latest wave of attacks on 22–23 May killed 10 civilians and injured at least 31 across Ukraine, according to reports from local authorities. Kherson Oblast suffered the highest number of casualties. Continuing what they call a “human safari,” Russian forces targeted civilians in Kherson with drones and artillery on multiple occasions, with two confirmed fatalities and over a dozen injured in a series of strikes on homes and infrastructure since this morning. Other oblasts — including Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Poltava — also reported civilian injuries and deaths.

This comes as the US pushes for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Kherson Oblast: epicenter of Russian civilian strikes

Russian forces shelled 43 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past day and night, killing three civilians and injuring six others, according to Oblast Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin. Further incidents, starting this morning and throughout the day, left 13 more injured and 2 more dead, making Kherson the hardest-hit region.

Civilian casualties, reported today, include:

A 64-year-old woman wounded by a drone strike in Stanislav.

wounded by a drone strike in Stanislav. A 61-year-old woman hospitalized in serious condition after an artillery hit in Antonivka.

hospitalized in serious condition after an artillery hit in Antonivka. A 46-year-old man injured in Kherson’s Dniprovskiy district.

injured in Kherson’s Dniprovskiy district. A 71-year-old man injured in Beryslav by drone shrapnel.

injured in Beryslav by drone shrapnel. A 39-year-old man wounded in Dniprovskiy district.

wounded in Dniprovskiy district. A 62-year-old man hit and injured by Russian artillery in Bilozerka.

hit and injured by Russian artillery in Bilozerka. A 57-year-old man and a 45-year-old man injured in various strikes across Kherson City.

and a injured in various strikes across Kherson City. A 41-year-old man injured in Sadove.

injured in Sadove. A 36-year-old man with an eye injury in Beryslav district.

with an eye injury in Beryslav district. A 61-year-old man killed by a drone in Dniprovskiy district.

killed by a drone in Dniprovskiy district. A man born in 1969 killed by a Russian strike in central Kherson.

killed by a Russian strike in central Kherson. A 55-year-old ambulance driver wounded by artillery.

wounded by artillery. A 58-year-old woman and 61-year-old man also injured in separate strikes.

Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia: continued deaths and destruction

Donetsk Oblast head Vadym Filashkin reported that three civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Raihorodok, while four more were injured over the past 24 hours.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 658 attacks across 17 localities. According to oblast head Ivan Fedorov, three civilians were injured — a 69-year-old woman in Orikhiv, a 47-year-old man in Huliaipole, and a 59-year-old man in Prymorsk.

Kharkiv: civilians hit by aviation bombs and drones

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 66-year-old man was injured in Pechenihy yesterday, according to the oblast authorities.

In today’s Russian attacks, two 60-year-old municipal workers were hit in Kupiansk, one died from his injuries. In Chuhuiv, a woman was killed in a missile strike, and two men were injured.

Drone assault: 150 out of 175 UAVs neutralized

Last night, Russia also launched 175 long-range Shahed explosive drones and decoy UAVs, and one Iskander-M missile from Rostov Oblast and other Russian sites.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 150 drones were neutralized — 91 by fire, and 59 via electronic warfare. The drone attacks hit Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa oblasts, causing power outages, infrastructure damage, and at least one injury in Poltava’s Kremenchuk area.

Following the drone assault, Poltava Oblast’s authorities reported one man wounded and electrical damage — over 2,000 households and 100 legal entities left without power. In Chernivtsi Oblast, Russian drone debris set a railway station on fire, but no casualties were reported. Ivano-Frankivsk saw damaged buildings and vehicles, no one was hurt.