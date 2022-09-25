Explosions of Russian warehouse and barracks in occupied Luhansk Oblast

According to Luhansk Oblast Head Serhii Haidai, in the occupied Luhansk Oblast, an explosion occurred at Russian warehouse in Alchevsk city, and barracks were blown up in Mankivka village.

A “polling station” was set on fire in Shchastia city.

An explosion took place at a russian storage point in the russian-occupied city of #Alchevsk, and another one thundered at russian barracks in Mankivka, both in #Luhansk Oblast #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/XPJMDrq1Ac — Serhiy Hayday (@serhey_hayday) September 25, 2022