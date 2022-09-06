Ukrainian forces have disrupted several Russian attempts to put pontoon bridges in the south — satellite

Ukrainian forces have disrupted several Russian attempts to put pontoon bridges across Inhulets and Dnipro rivers instead of damaged road bridges in Kherson Oblast, Operational Command South said. Planet Labs satellites showed the damaged road bridge and destroyed pontoon bridge across Inhulets in Darivka.

