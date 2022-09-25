3 more draft boards in Russia set on fire – Novaya Gazeta

On Sept. 25, 3 draft boards were set on fire in the Kaliningrad, Leningrad regions of Russia, and in Mordovia, Novaya Gazeta reported with the reference to Russian local telegram channels.
Since the beginning of the partial mobilization in Russia, attempts were made to set fire to at least five military commissariats, and cases of fires in administrative buildings have also increased, Meduza reported.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Zarina Zabrisky Edited by: Alya Shandra Inscription of Odesa on the UNESCO World Heritage List In the south-Ukrainian city of Odesa, the preparation of a nomination dossier for the inclusion of the historical center of the city...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]