Russian commander who ordered to torture civilians in occupied Kherson identified

Ukraine’s security service says colonel of police from Russian Rostov region Alexandr Naumenko ordered to torture at least 2 civilians for information in Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast in the south of Ukraine according to available information. He is the commander of Rosgvardia there.
He also wounded participants in Ukrainian non-violent rally in Kherson in March and personally participated in violent suppression of protests.
