Ukraine finds torture chamber, mass grave in liberated village

Torture chamber, Kharkiv Oblast, National Police of Ukraine

A mass grave and a torture chamber were found in Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv Oblast, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klimenko informed on September 23. As of 16 September, 10 torture chambers were found in the oblast.

On September 11, Ukrainian Army liberated the village from Russian troops. When invaders were withdrawing from Kharkiv Oblast, they took prisoners with them to not leave evidence of their war crimes, locals say.