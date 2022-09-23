Finland says it will “significantly restrict” Russian citizens from entering the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.

“On September 23, the President of the Republic and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy decided that the Government would issue a resolution placing significant restrictions on the issuing of visas to Russian citizens and on their entry into the country in order to prevent serious damage to Finland’s international position,” the Finnish government said in a statement.