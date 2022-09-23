European Council president says Russia should be suspended from UN Security Council

“When a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council starts an unprovoked and unjustifiable war, a war condemned by the UN General Assembly, its suspension from the Security Council should be automatic,” European Council President Charles Michel said during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 23.

