Russia lost 400 soldiers, 9 tanks, helicopter, 9 UAVs on Sep 21 – Ukraine General Staff’s assessment

According to the assessment of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 22 September, the total combat Russian losses of troops in Ukraine since 24 February amounted to 55,510 soldiers with approximately 400 soldiers eliminated on 21 September alone.

The assessed Russian losses in equipment are as follows:

  • tanks: 2,236 (+9 on Sep 21)
  • armored personnel vehicles: 4,776 (+28)
  • artillery systems: 1,341 (+1)
  • MLRS: 318 (+0)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 169 (+1)
  • aircraft: 253 (+0)
  • helicopters: 218 (+1)
  • operational-tactical level UAVs: 941 (+9)
  • cruise missiles: 240 (+1)
  • warships/boats: 15 (+0)
  • transport vehicles and fuel tanks: 3,630 (+20)
  • special equipment: 125 (+0).

“The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses of the past day at the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions,” the Staff reported.

