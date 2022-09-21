Putin has already carried out “partial mobilization,” Zelenskyy says

Latest news Ukraine

In an interview with Bild, Zelenskyy said that Putin has already carried out a partial mobilization, although he announced it only now.

“Our special services and our allies have already said this – he has been mobilizing for the last month,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, “partial mobilization” indicates that there are “problems with officers and other military personnel” in Russia.

“We already know that they mobilized cadets, boys who did not know how to fight. These cadets lay down. They could not even finish their studies. All these people cannot fight.

He [Putin] sees that his units are simply fleeing. He needs an army of millions to come to us. Because he sees that a significant part of those who come to us simply run away.

He wants to drown Ukraine in blood, but also in the blood of his own soldiers,” Zelenskyy stressed.

