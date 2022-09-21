Alleged Ukrainian HIMARS strike destroys Russian military facility in Luhansk’s north – media

A video from Novoaidar, Luhansk Oblast, emerged this morning on social media showing a large plume of smoke and sounds of explosions, the narrator in the video says that it’s Novoaidar on 21 September. Multiple Ukrainian accounts reposted the video almost simultaneously making the attempts to find its original source problematic. Some reports stated that the attack took place at about 10:00 in the morning.

Novoaidar is located more than 50 kilometers behind the front lines in the northern part of Luhansk Oblast occupied by the Russian forces in the first months of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine that started on 24 February 2022.

Ukrainian army officer Anatolii Shtefan stated that it was a Russian ammunition warehouse that was destroyed.

“Novoaidar. The impact was at the poultry farm, there was a base where the orcs (Russians, – Ed.) stored the equipment,” the Twitter account “hochu dodomu v UA” which has been monitoring the situation in the Donbas since 2015 wrote: Новоайдар.

Прилет на птицефабрику – там база была, где технику орки ставили. pic.twitter.com/ZVKoljWTkz — hochu dodomu v UA (@hochu_dodomu) September 21, 2022

Ukrainian official sources didn’t confirm the attack so far, however, multiple heavy explosions heard in the video rule out an accident.

Some Russian targets might have also been hit in the area of Svatove early in the morning today:

Some commentators believe that the liberation of Luhansk's Svatove may become a goal of Ukraine's next offensive in the area after the successful recapture of Kharkiv's Kupiansk. pic.twitter.com/k7C5s1tdTn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 21, 2022