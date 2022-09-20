Russia sees no opportunity to end war in Ukraine through diplomacy – Peskov

“Currently, opportunities on diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine aren’t being discussed,” press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said in his comment for Interfax. Earlier, he also rejected an allegation that Russian forces committed war crimes in Kharkiv Oblast and called it a”lie.”
On September 10, Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that Ukraine was ready to negotiate with Russia only after the withdrawal of Russian troops.
