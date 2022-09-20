Illegal “referendum” will not stop Ukraine from destroying Russian troops – Podoliak

On September 20, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, commented on the latest decision of the so-called “public chambers” of the Russian proxy “Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics” to hold illegal “referendums” on the accession to Russia.

“Russians decided to respond asymmetrically to Ukrainian counteroffensive. Thinking that an illegal “referendum” will stop HIMARS and the Armed Forces from destroying occupiers on our land. Do you really want to spend the time needed to escape for a new show? Try…It will be interesting…” he wrote on Twitter.