Illegal “referendum” will not stop Ukraine from destroying Russian troops – Podoliak

Latest news Ukraine

On September 20, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, commented on the latest decision of the so-called “public chambers” of the Russian proxy “Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics” to hold illegal “referendums” on the accession to Russia.

“Russians decided to respond asymmetrically to Ukrainian counteroffensive. Thinking that an illegal “referendum” will stop HIMARS and the Armed Forces from destroying occupiers on our land. Do you really want to spend the time needed to escape for a new show? Try…It will be interesting…” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags