Ukrainian aircraft conduct 21 air raids hitting Russian strongholds, troops, air defenses on Sep 18 – General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

On 18 September, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 21 air attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Staff says that hits have been confirmed on 16 Russian strongholds and areas of troop concentration, and 5 on positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, Ukrainian rocket and cannon artillery units hit “more than 14 objects of the occupiers,” as per the Staff, particularly, six control points, three strong points, and areas of concentration of Russian troops and military equipment. Russian air defenses, electronic warfare equipment, and 3 ammunition warehouses found themselves in the killing zone of the Ukrainian artillery.

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags