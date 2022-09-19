Ukrainian aircraft conduct 21 air raids hitting Russian strongholds, troops, air defenses on Sep 18 – General Staff

On 18 September, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 21 air attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The Staff says that hits have been confirmed on 16 Russian strongholds and areas of troop concentration, and 5 on positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, Ukrainian rocket and cannon artillery units hit “more than 14 objects of the occupiers,” as per the Staff, particularly, six control points, three strong points, and areas of concentration of Russian troops and military equipment. Russian air defenses, electronic warfare equipment, and 3 ammunition warehouses found themselves in the killing zone of the Ukrainian artillery.