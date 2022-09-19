Ukrainian air defenses shot down Russian strike aircraft in Kherson skies – Air Force Command

Latest news Ukraine

On September 19, at around 8:00 in the morning, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian occupation forces in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Force command reported.

The Sukhoy Su-25 is a Soviet-designed ground attack aircraft widely used by both Russia and Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s official statistics, Russia lost 251 aircraft and 217 helicopters in 207 days of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine which started on 24 February 2022.

