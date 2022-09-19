Russian invaders launched 4 missile, 9 air strikes for past 24h – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

On Sept. 19, Russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 9 air strikes. They also carried out more than 11 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

As a result of shelling, the infrastructure of more than 24 settlements was damaged.

Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Mykolaivka Druha (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Kurdiumivka and Zaytseve (Donetsk Oblast) settlements.
Ukrainian aviation hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian manpower and military equipment, one position of an anti-aircraft missile system and one ammunition depot.
In addition, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed a Su-25 aircraft, a guided air missile and three UAVs in various directions.
Rocket troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on 5 strongholds and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as 3 ammunition warehouses of the occupiers.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags