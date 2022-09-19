Russian invaders launched 4 missile, 9 air strikes for past 24h – Ukraine’s General Staff

On Sept. 19, Russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 9 air strikes. They also carried out more than 11 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

As a result of shelling, the infrastructure of more than 24 settlements was damaged.

Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Mykolaivka Druha (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Kurdiumivka and Zaytseve (Donetsk Oblast) settlements.

Ukrainian aviation hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian manpower and military equipment, one position of an anti-aircraft missile system and one ammunition depot.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units destroyed a Su-25 aircraft, a guided air missile and three UAVs in various directions.

Rocket troops and artillery inflicted fire damage on 5 strongholds and areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as 3 ammunition warehouses of the occupiers.