Luhansk Oblast head confirms Ukrainian attack on Russian base in occupied Kadiivka

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has confirmed last night’s Ukrainian attack on the Russian military base that used the Palace of Culture in occupied Kadiivka as its barracks and warehouse.

“In Kadiivka (Stakhanov), the base of Russians in the local Palace of Culture was destroyed,” Haidai wrote on Telegram, adding that “Enemy equipment and personnel were destroyed on the territory of the Novoaidar forest farm.”

