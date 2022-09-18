Ukrainian forces destroyed Russian base in Luhansk Oblast – governor

Ukrainian forces destroyed the Russian base in occupied Svatovo, said the Luhansk Oblast head Serhiy Haidai. He said the base that Russians established in the local bus station was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike. Russian military personnel who were inside was liquidated.



