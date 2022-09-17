Ukraine gets $1.5 billion grant from US – PM Shmyhal

Prime Minister Shmyhal

UkrInform

“The state budget of Ukraine received a grant of $1.5 billion. This is the last tranche of $4.5 billion aid from the US from the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund. Funds will be used to reimburse budget expenditures for pension payments and social assistance programs. Grateful to the president of the US and the US for supporting Ukraine,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter on 17 September.