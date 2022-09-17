Ukraine calls on quislings to plead guilty, cooperate with security service

Mayor of currently-occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov called on Ukrainians who started collaborating with the Russian occupation administration in the region to recognize it was a mistake and start cooperating with Ukraine’s security services.

Referring to the recent exodus of quislings from northeast Ukraine during the Ukrainian offensive in the region, he said quislings have two choices — to flee to the periphery of “unwashed” Russia, or stay in European Ukraine.

He said that although the decision to side with ht enemy during a war is a serious crime that does not provide for amnesty, quislings can make their fate easier and avoid confiscation of property is to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators.

The de-occupation of Kharkiv region showed thati collaborators have 2 options to choose from.
Either poverty on the periphery of “unwashed” Russia, or the opportunity to stay in European Ukraine.

“There are already 1342 pre-trial investigations under Article 111-1, Collaboration. Ukrainian courts have already passed 75 sentences with real prison terms of 10 years with confiscation of property,” he said.

