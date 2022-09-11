Quislings flee from occupied Luhansk amid Ukrainian offensive – official

Screenshot from video by Russian media Readovka showing cars fleeing from Svatove, from where Russian troops had withdrawn, on 10 September.

Amid the Ukranian counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine, the Administration of the Luhansk Oblast, currently under Russian occupation, is receiving constant information that Russian occupiers and the quislings they appointed are fleeing the region, its head Serhiy Haidai told.

“We should not expect that tomorrow we will liberate the entire Luhansk Oblast. But the progress is huge. The fighting is quite heavy, but the occupiers are fleeing from all settlements. In the near future, perhaps tomorrow, we will hear great news from Svatove, from Kreminna, from Rubizhne.”

He says they are fleeing even from territories that were occupied by Russia since 2014.

“They are also packing their belongings and leaving the Ukrainian cities of Luhansk Oblast, which has been occupied since 2014 – Alchevsk and Luhansk, they are also packing their belongings, gathering their families and sending them towards Russia,” Haidai said.

According to the official, queues of people wanting to leave the occupied settlements stretch out for several kilometers. He also said that last night, partisans in occupied Kreminna hung the Ukrainian flag over the administration, and it still hangs there, as there are no occupiers in the city and quislings are afraid to take it down.

Haidai added that currently, heavy battles are ongoing around Izium and Lyman.