Graves of 6 family members found at mass burial site in Izium

All of them were killed in Russia’s missile strike on an apartment block, which took place on March 9, 2022, UkrInform informed.

“This is the Stolpakov family: Olena, her husband Dmytro, their daughters, 6-year-old Olesia and 8-year-old Sasha, as well as their grandparents, Tetiana and Oleksandr,” Operative AFU reported.

Another media source Obozrevatel tells the story of this family. Olena, 31, and Dmytro, 34, their children Olesia and Sasha, and Olena’s parents, Oleksandr Zhykhariev and Tetiana Zhykharieva with their daughter Masha lived in an apartment block on Pershotravneva Street. They died under the rubble of the house destroyed by Russian troops. According to the testimony of eyewitnesses, people were heard crying for help from under the rubble for three days, but Russian invaders did not allow them to be rescued.