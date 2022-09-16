Overcrowded illegal Russian prison discovered in Kupiansk – SBU

Cell in the Russian illegal prison in Kupiansk. Screenshot: SBU video 

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating the case of the illegal imprisonment of Ukrainian citizens in Kupiansk by the Russian forces during the occupation of the city, SBU reports.

The illegal Russian prison was set up in Kupiansk’s district police department where the Russian forces stationed the “command center” of their occupation administration. Here the Russians held and abused local residents who refused to collaborate with them, according to SBU.

The illegal prison was overcrowded as in cells designed for 140 people, the occupiers held more than 400 at the same time. Illegally imprisoned citizens were forced to sleep standing up.

Investigators of the SBU Office in Kharkiv Oblast are documenting atrocities and other war crimes committed by the Russian occupying forces against the civilian population as part of criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

 

