Explosion occurred at “prosecutor’s office” in occupied Luhansk – media

Latest news Ukraine

An explosion occurred near or inside the so-called “prosecutor’s office” in the center of occupied Luhansk on Korsiubynskoho Street, according to local social media sources. The Luhansk occupation authorities claimed that there were injured according to preliminary data.

Pro-Russian sources claim that the explosion was an assassination attempt on the sham “LNR prosecutor general”:

“Judging by the visual damage, the explosion in the Prosecutor General’s Office of the LNR occurred near the office of the Prosecutor-General Sergei Gorenko. Some sources report that his arm was torn off. However, there is no exact information about this,” Luhanshchyna Operatyvna cites a pro-Russian source.

Update:

A Pro-Russian Luhansk-related Telegram channel claims that the sham “LNR prosecutor general” died from the wounds. The Telegram channel’s post promised that “ZSU [Ukrainian army, – Ed] terrorists” who blew him up would be found. Minutes later the “ZSU” was edited out from the message.

Update:

The Pro-Ukrainian Luhansk Telegram channel Luhanshchyna Operatyvna said that one of its subscribers privately reported that the so-called “LNR’s MGB” (“ministry of state security,” – Ed.) was involved in the explosion in the “LNR PG office” as the “prosecutor general” Gorenko had turned on the “MGB.”

Additionally, Luhanshchyna Operatyvna reported:

“Our sources in Luhansk also tell us that this [the assassination of the “LNR PG” Gorenko] is the work of the MGB ‘blessed’ by [“LNR head”] Pasechnik. ‘Gorenko could [replace] the stupid head of the LNR’ were the source’s words.”

Update:

One more Russian collaborator, “LNR Deputy Prosecutor General” Elena Steglenko, was in the office at the time of the explosion and died along with her boss from her injuries, UNIAN reports. According to preliminary data, one of the visitors smuggled explosives into the building. It is likely that local partisans could have blown up the “LNR prosecutor general” or this was the case of criminal infighting.

