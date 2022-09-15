Ukrainian air defenses downed four Russian aircraft and a drone on Sep 14 – Air Force Command

On 14 September, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units destroyed five Russian air targets, one operational-tactical level drone and four combat aircraft, Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

One of the downed Russian aircraft was the Sukhoy Su-25 ground attack aircraft shot down in Ukraine’s east. The other three destroyed Russian planes were Su-24 bombers downed in the southern direction, according to the Command.

“In various directions, fighter, attack, and bomber aircraft, as well as strike drones of the [Ukrainian] Air Force continue to strike the enemy positions, equipment, and logistics [nodes] of the occupiers using various types of weapons,” the report reads.