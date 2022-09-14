Ukraine’s Security Service detains FSB agent with callsign 007

The alleged agent came to the central-Ukrainian major city of Zaporizhzhia pretending to be a volunteer, but in fact was tasked with tracking the location of Ukrainian military units, SBU stated.

Photo: SBU

SBU said that the woman, a resident of a region in Zaporizhzhia Oblast currently occupied by Russian troops, was recruited by Russia’s FSB at the start of Russia’s full-blown invasion on 24 February and given the callsign “007.”

Providing alleged screenshots of the woman’s conversations with Russian supervisors, the SBU claims she first gathered data on the Ukrainian partisan movement in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and then moved to Zaporizhzhia city to report on Ukrainian Army movements to the Russians.

