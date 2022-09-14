5 more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports through grain corridor – Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry

On Sept. 14, five ships left three Black sea ports of Greater Odesa – Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi carrying 153,000 tons of agricultural products. The ships head to the Asian and EU countries, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reported.

The “grain corridor” agreement signed with the UN’s and Turkey’s support had come into force in July. Since then according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry, 3.1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were exported through the ports of Greater Odesa.

Russia has been blocking the Ukrainian ports for about 5 months, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine till July 2022.