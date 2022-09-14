5 more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports through grain corridor – Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry

Latest news Ukraine

On Sept. 14, five ships left three Black sea ports of Greater Odesa – Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi carrying 153,000 tons of agricultural products. The ships head to the Asian and EU countries, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure reported.

The “grain corridor” agreement signed with the UN’s and Turkey’s support had come into force in July. Since then according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry, 3.1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were exported through the ports of Greater Odesa.

Russia has been blocking the Ukrainian ports for about 5 months, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine till July 2022.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags